Suns PF Kevin Durant Returning Soon From Ankle Injury

The Phoenix Suns could be getting their high-profile trade acquisition back soon, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Phoenix Suns’ 13-time All-Star Kevin Durant (sprained ankle) is progressing toward a potential return to action on Wednesday vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, barring any setback, league sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. A targeted home return of Wednesday vs. Minnesota will give Durant and the Suns seven final regular season games to prepare for the playoffs. Phoenix currently holds the fourth seed in the West, just two games ahead of the No. 7-seeded T’Wolves.

Durant was acquired by the Suns from the Brooklyn Nets less than 24 hours before this year’s trade deadline along with T.J. Warren in exchange for Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder and four future first-round picks.

However, Durant’s injuries have limited him to just three games with the Suns so far. Earlier this month, Durant sprained his ankle during pregame warm-ups in what would have been his home debut with his new team.

The Portland Trail Blazers will luckily dodge any games against Durant for the rest of the season, but other play-in teams like the Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder may have to face KD before the season wraps up.