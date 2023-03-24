Chicago Bulls vs. Portland Trail Blazers Preview

Just when it seemed like the Blazers might have to wait until Fall for another win they rise up and take out the Utah Jazz on Wednesday by the score of 127-115. Increased minutes seemed to suit Trendon Watford and Shaedon Sharpe, with Trendon scoring 21 and Shaedon going for 24. They both are surely going to get big minutes again, this time against a better defense and probably a better overall team.

The Chicago Bulls roll into Moda Center with some optimism for both the present and future. Winners of five of their last seven, they’ve notched wins recently against the likes of the Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets. Sitting in 10th place in the East, the Bulls need to go on a run if they want to keep playing basketball after April 9th. With a manageable schedule and renewed confidence you might not want to bet against them.

Chicago Bulls vs. Portland Trail Blazers - Friday, March 24 - 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports Plus, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Justise Winslow (out), Ibou Badji (out), Jerami Grant (out), Anfernee Simons (out), Jusuf Nurkic (doubtful), Damian Lillard (questionable), Nassir Little (probable)

Bulls injuries: Lonzo Ball (out), DeMar DeRozan (out), Alex Caruso (questionable)

SBN Affiliate: Blog A Bull

The Matchup

Is the tank now absolutely on? Early Thursday afternoon it seemed that Jerami Grant and Anfernee Simons would be game-time decisions, or close to it. When the injury report came out a few hours later they were both listed as “out”. With Jusuf Nurkic and Damian Lillard also making an appearance on the report it kind of feels like the Blazers might have turned up the tanking dial a bit. The smart money is that Dame will play but don’t be surprised to see a certain center from Troutdale in the starting lineup. If the tanking dial isn’t quite set to boil it’s certainly seems to be on heavy simmer... for now.

What Others Are Saying

Defense is leading the way for the Bulls and Will Gotlieb of CHGO is giving a lot of credit to Billy Donovan.

Billy Donovan has gotten more than the sum of his parts on that end of the floor and it’s not just poor opponent shooting covering up structural flaws. They believe in their ability to send help to wall off the paint and recover on the back side with precise rotations and as a result, they are competing with the best teams and playing their best basketball at the right time.

Joe Coley of the Chicago Sun-Times is counting wins for the Bulls with their “easy” remaining schedule.

The Trail Blazers had lost six straight until they upset Utah on Wednesday, but since the All-Star Break have been one of a handful of teams in complete tanking mode. Yes, the Bulls have a history of shaky performances in the Pacific Northwest, and Damian Lillard has been a Bulls killer, often showcasing “Dame Time’’ in full effect. It’s hard to see the Bulls slipping in the first of a three-game West Coast trip, however, especially when the opposing team doesn’t have winning games atop the agenda.

@BullsBlogger of Blog A Bull isn’t buying stock in his Bulls, but he’s going along for the ride.