Multiple Trail Blazers Starters Will Miss Bulls Game with Injuries

When the Portland Trail Blazers face the Chicago Bulls on Friday evening, they will do so without the services of two of their starters, and perhaps up to four, with an outside chance of all five missing the game. Injuries are running through the roster of the 32-40 team. With only ten games remaining in the season, they may be looking forward to a summer of rest and recuperation.

Trail Blazers PR announced today via Twitter that forward Jerami Grant (Quad Contusion) and shooting guard Anfernee Simons (Foot Soreness) are out, joining forward Justise Winslow (Ankle Sprain) and center Ibou Badji (recovering from surgery) on the list of oft-missing Blazers.

In addition, forward Nassir Little (Concussion Protocol) and center Jusuf Nurkic (Knee Soreness) are listed as questionable.

If that wasn’t enough, All-Star point guard Damian Lillard is probable because of ongoing calf tightness.

The Blazers will face the 34-38 Bulls at 7:00 PM, Pacific on Friday evening at the Moda Center.