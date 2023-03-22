Talk Trail Blazers vs. Jazz Here!

The Portland Trail Blazers hop to Salt Lake City tonight for a matchup with the Utah Jazz. Both teams are in the lower echelon of the Western Conference, but both field exciting players and potent offenses. It might well be a barn-burner. If Damian Lillard breaks another scoring record, hey...we’re all here for it.
You can talk about the game right here in our GameDay Open Thread. This is the first half thread. The second half thread will be published around halftime. See conversation guidelines and tips just below. Have fun!
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Utah Jazz - Wednesday, March 21 - 6:00 p.m. PT
How to watch on TV: Root Sports Plus, NBA League Pass
Blazers injuries: Justise Winslow (out), Ibou Badji (out), Jerami Grant (out), Anfernee Simons (out), Nassir Little (out)
Jazz injuries: Collin Sexton (out), Jordan Clarkson (out), Lauri Markkanen (questionable)
More Info on Utah: SLC Dunk
Need League Pass?
Order through this link at the year-end discounted rate and Blazer’s Edge gets a commission.
Conversation Rules
Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.
- Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
- Remember Blazer’s Edge is basically a non-profanity site
- Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
- The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.
Loading comments...