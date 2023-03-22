Clippers SF Paul George Avoids Serious Injury, Will Be Reevaluated in 2-3 Weeks

Los Angeles Clippers star forward Paul George suffered a sprained right knee against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday and will be reevaluated in 2-3 weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The injury occurred while George was rebounding the ball and collided with Thunder wing Luguentz Dort. He appeared to severely hyperextend his knee, so to see a 2-3 week timeline is a huge relief.

George will now miss the remainder of the Clippers’ regular season games, but a return during the 2023 NBA Playoffs cannot be ruled out until more is known about his recovery. The Clippers currently occupy the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference standings with a 38-35 record.

This season, George averaged 23.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game. He also enjoyed his eighth career NBA All-Star selection. His absence will likely mean a larger role for guards Terance Mann and Eric Gordon moving forward.

The Portland Trail Blazers have one more matchup against the Clippers left on their schedule, but, barring some unforeseen recovery magic, George will not be available for the April 8 contest.