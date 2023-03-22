Mavericks vs. Warriors, Lakers vs. Suns Headline ESPN NBA Doubleheader

We’ve got some truly close matchups coming in tonight’s ESPN NBA doubleheader, so before you put any money down, be sure to see who may have the advantage and why. First, the Dallas Mavericks host the Golden State Warriors at 4:30 p.m. (PDT) followed by the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the Phoenix Suns at 7:00 p.m. (PDT). Let’s dive into the details, starting, as always, with the early game!

GSW Spread: PK (-110) Moneyline: -110

DAL Spread: PK (-110) Moneyline: -110

Things to consider…

1) Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (left thigh) is probable to play. Although this does not mean he will definitely take the court, it seems a return to action after five missed games is imminent. That, above all else, changes the complexion of this matchup. His teammate Kyrie Irving (right foot), meanwhile, remains questionable.

2) Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (personal reasons) remains away from the team. Wiggins has not played since February 13, so we’ll likely continue to see the three-guard lineup of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Donte DiVincenzo take the floor. If Doncic does play, this will mean a fairly large size disparity in the backcourt.

3) Dallas is hosting tonight with a 22-14 home record. The Warriors remain one of the worst road teams in the NBA with an away record of 8-29. Unless the tides change in Golden State’s favor, look for the Mavericks to come out on top.

Main takeaways: It’s interesting to see this in the odds as a pick’em. Between the potential return of Doncic, the looming size disparity, and homecourt advantage for the Mavericks, I would give the edge to Dallas. If you’re asking me, that’s where I would put your money.

And now, the late game.

PHX Spread: -1 (-110) Moneyline: -110

LAL Spread: +1 (-110) Moneyline: -110

Things to consider…

1) Lakers forward LeBron James (right foot) remains sidelined and will not play. However, center Anthony Davis (right foot) is probable. If Davis is indeed available for tonight’s matchup, the Lakers will have the advantage in the paint because…

2) Suns center Deandre Ayton (right hip) has been ruled out and did not make the trip to Los Angeles with the team. With forward Kevin Durant (left ankle) also out, the onus will be on guard Devin Booker and the backcourt to carry the Suns tonight.

3) The Lakers have gone 8-5 since the NBA All-Star break and are currently sitting at No. 11 in the Western Conference standings. They continue to build momentum despite James’ absence as they fight for a spot in the Play-in. Meanwhile, the Suns (No. 4) have less to gain and lose.

Main takeaways: This could be a huge night for Davis, given how available personnel is lining up. Watch for the Lakers to put this one away at home if they can, but don’t necessarily consider that a lock. The Suns are title contenders for a reason, and are still dangerous with only half of their star power.

