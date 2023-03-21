Blazers Injury Report: Jerami Grant, Anfernee Simons Remain OUT vs. Jazz

The season is beginning to wind down for the Portland Trail Blazers and their margin for error is razor thin.

Wednesday’s game for the Blazers against the Utah Jazz is a must-win, or they will see their already-miniscule playoff hopes shrink even more. Unfortunately for the Blazers, they’ll be playing without a few key contributors.

Ibou Badji (Left Knee Surgery Recovery) and Justise Winslow (Left Ankle Sprain) remain out with their respective injuries, and two starters, Jerami Grant (Left Quad Contusion) and Anfernee Simons (Right Foot Soreness) will also be out.

Simons has played the past five games after returning from injury, but appears to have re-aggravated his foot in the team’s game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Meanwhile, Grant will be out for his fourth straight game.

For the Jazz, Jordan Clarkson (Left Fourth Finger Sprain) and Collin Sexton (Left Hamstring Strain) have already been ruled out, while Lauri Markkanen is quesionable (Back Soreness).