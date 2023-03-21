Knicks Hall of Famer Willis Reed Dies at 80

The NBA community is in mourning after the passing of former New York Knicks star Willis Reed. He was 80 years old.

Reed played all 10 of his NBA seasons with the Knicks, making seven playoff appearances and winning two championships.

Reed was also the Finals MVP for the Knicks in each of their titles in 1970 and 1973.

After his retirement in 1974, Reed became a coach for the Knicks from 1977-78 and made his mark on the college game leading the Creighton Bluejays from 1981-85. Reed returned to the NBA following his four years at Creighton by becoming an assistant for the Atlanta Hawks (1985-87) and Sacramento Kings (1987-88). Reed had one last head coaching gig with the New Jersey Nets (1988-89) but moved to the front office after that.

He became the Nets general manager and vice president of basketball operations until 1996 when he was promoted to senior vice president of basketball operations. Under Reed’s leadership, the Nets made the NBA Finals in 2002 and 2003.

Reed’s final job in the NBA had him serve as vice president of basketball operations for the New Orleans Hornets from 2004-07.

In 2021, Reed was named to the NBA 75th Anniversary Team.