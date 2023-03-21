Blazer’s Edge Radio: March Madness and Badness

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys break down a loaded week of basketball—featuring the agony of watching the Portland Trail Blazers (losers of six straight), and the ecstasy of the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

The guys will also discuss NBA Draft prospects to keep an eye on as the tourney progresses, the Blazers’ horrifying new mascot, and other top stories from around the NBA.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!