Domantas Sabonis, Joel Embiid Named NBA Players of the Week

The two dynamic big men put up monster numbers that helped elevate their respective teams in the NBA standings.

By MatthewLegros
NBA: Sacramento Kings at Philadelphia 76ers Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Sacramento Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis and Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid were named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 22 of the 2022-23 season.

The League broke the news on Twitter earlier this afternoon:

Sabonis averaged a triple-double en route to a 3-1 record as the Kings overtook the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. He recorded two individual triple-doubles in Week 22 including 23 points, 17 rebounds and 15 assists in a Mar. 13 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Sabonis’ 15 assists were tied for the sixth-most ever recorded by a center in NBA history. As great as the achievement was, it fell just short of his career-high 16 assists recorded on Jan. 13. On the season, Sabonis has notched 11 triple-doubles, trailing only Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic (28) for the league lead.

The Kings are on the verge of clinching a playoff berth for the first time since 2006, much to the credit of Sabonis.

Joel Embiid continued his quest for the NBA scoring title with a week that saw him average 35.0 points along with 12.7 rebounds per game. Behind Embiid, the Sixers usurped the Boston Celtics for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Their perfect record in Week 22 established their league-leading 9-1 record over the last 10 games.

The 2023 All-Star shot 69.1 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from the three-point line, earning him weekly honors. Additionally, he recorded two double-doubles including 36 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks in a nine-point win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Mar. 15. Embiid ranks No. 7 with 35 double-doubles on the year and is a surefire candidate for league MVP come season’s end.

