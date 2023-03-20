Domantas Sabonis, Joel Embiid Named NBA Players of the Week

Sacramento Kings All-Star Domantas Sabonis and Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid were named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 22 of the 2022-23 season.

The League broke the news on Twitter earlier this afternoon:

Sacramento Kings forward-center Domantas Sabonis and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid have been named the NBA Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Week, respectively, for Week 22 of the 2022-23 season (March 13-19). pic.twitter.com/iwXPfx69tX — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) March 20, 2023

Sabonis averaged a triple-double en route to a 3-1 record as the Kings overtook the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies for the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. He recorded two individual triple-doubles in Week 22 including 23 points, 17 rebounds and 15 assists in a Mar. 13 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Sabonis’ 15 assists were tied for the sixth-most ever recorded by a center in NBA history. As great as the achievement was, it fell just short of his career-high 16 assists recorded on Jan. 13. On the season, Sabonis has notched 11 triple-doubles, trailing only Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic (28) for the league lead.

The Kings are on the verge of clinching a playoff berth for the first time since 2006, much to the credit of Sabonis.

Joel Embiid continued his quest for the NBA scoring title with a week that saw him average 35.0 points along with 12.7 rebounds per game. Behind Embiid, the Sixers usurped the Boston Celtics for the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference. Their perfect record in Week 22 established their league-leading 9-1 record over the last 10 games.

The 2023 All-Star shot 69.1 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from the three-point line, earning him weekly honors. Additionally, he recorded two double-doubles including 36 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks in a nine-point win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Mar. 15. Embiid ranks No. 7 with 35 double-doubles on the year and is a surefire candidate for league MVP come season’s end.