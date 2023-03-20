Should Blazers SG Shaedon Sharpe Make All-Rookie Team?

If the All-Rookie Teams were formed based on draft position, Shaedon Sharpe would find himself on the Second Team as the No. 7 overall pick from this past year’s draft.

While the draft can make a good projection for the All-Rookie Teams, it’s about the product on the court.

Sharpe is averaging 7.9 points per game in his rookie year, but it isn’t enough to have him listed in Bleacher Report’s predictions for the All-Rookie Team. In fact, Sharpe wasn’t even able to sniff an Honorable Mention.

Bleacher Report named the following to their All-Rookie Teams:

First Team: Paolo Banchero (Orlando Magic), Walker Kessler (Utah Jazz), Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers), Keegan Murray (Sacramento Kings), Jalen Williams (Oklahoma City Thunder)

Second Team: Jalen Duren, Jaden Ivey (Detroit Pistons), Tari Eason (Houston Rockets), Andrew Nembhard (Indiana Pacers), Jeremy Sochan (San Antonio Spurs)

Honorable Mention: Malaki Branham (San Antonio Spurs), Christian Braun (Denver Nuggets), AJ Griffin (Atlanta Hawks) Jabari Smith Jr (Houston Rockets), Mark Williams (Charlotte Hornets)

Among these picks, all average more points per game than Sharpe except for Mark Williams and Christian Braun. And while Williams makes a strong impact defensively, it’s hard to see how Braun has been better than Sharpe. Granted, Braun has surprised many as an instant contributor for a title contender, but he is in a better position to do that in Denver and is also two years older than Sharpe despite both being rookies.

The Blazers knew Sharpe would go through growing pains in his first NBA season after having not played in any level higher than high school, but the long-term potential for their rookie is high and Portland should be expected regardless of if he makes an All-Rookie Team or not.