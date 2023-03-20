This Day in Blazers History: Jim Paxson Becomes All-Time Franchise Scorer

The Portland Trail Blazers all-time scoring record has been a talking point throughout the season, as Damian Lillard surpassed Clyde Drexler for the milestone back in December.

But on this day in 1987, that record was also broken when Jim Paxson surpassed Geoff Petrie on the franchise all-time scoring list.

Petrie’s 9,732 points was the mark to beat and Paxson accomplished the feat in the Blazers’ 134-105 win over the Phoenix Suns on this day 36 years ago.

Paxson was a huge part of the Blazers’ success during the 1980s and was named to the All-Star team in 1983 and 1984. However, by the late 1980s, Paxson was merely a role player, coming off the bench to score 16 points in his monumental game. He was one of six players to post double figures with Clyde Drexler leading the way scoring 32.

Paxson currently sits eighth all-time on the Blazers all-time scoring list with Lillard, Drexler, LaMarcus Aldridge, Terry Porter, CJ McCollum, Cliff Robinson and Jerome Kersey ahead of him.