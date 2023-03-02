Meyers Leonard Signs Second 10-Day Contract with Milwaukee Bucks

Former Portland Trail Blazers center Meyers Leonard has signed a second 10-day contract with the Milwaukee Bucks, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Leonard signed his first 10-day contract with the Bucks on February 20. In four games with the Bucks, the seven-footer has averaged 2.8 points on 42 percent three point shooting and 2.0 rebounds in 6.8 minutes.

Before signing with the Bucks, Leonard had been out of the NBA since March 2021 after uttering an antisemitic slur on a video game livestream and rehabbing post-surgical nerve damage on his right leg.

The 31-year-old was the No. 11 pick for the Blazers back in 2012 and played his first eight NBA seasons in Portland. He was Portland’s starting center in the 2019 Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors, taking the place of the injured Jusuf Nurkic. The Blazers traded him that offseason to the Miami Heat in a four-team deal.

While with the Heat, Leonard suffered a leg injury and forced him to miss significant time. While sidelined, Leonard used an antisemitic slur on a video game livestream, which resulted in the Heat trading him to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Leonard was waived shortly after and has not been on an NBA roster since. Now, nearly two years later, Leonard is back in the league healthy, educated and remorseful of his past, hoping to help the Bucks to their second title in three years.