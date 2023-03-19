Blazers vs. Clippers Injury Report: Kawhi Leonard, Nassir Little Available; Norman Powell Out

The Portland Trail Blazers’ matchup with the Los Angeles Clippers officially just got tougher. According to the team’s injury report, Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is available for tonight’s game at the Moda Center.

Former Blazer Norman Powell is listed as out due to a shoulder injury, along with Clippers shooting guard Brandon Boston Jr. who is dealing with a tailbone injury.

Leonard sat out of the Clippers’ 113-108 loss to the Orlando Magic last night due to right knee injury management. It has been custom this season for Leonard to rest at least one game during back-to-backs in the schedule. The five-time All-Star’s return should provide a huge boost for the away team. Los Angeles has lost eight of their last nine games when Leonard doesn’t play and are 27-15 when he does suit up.

Powell’s absence is a notable one. The last time these two teams met in November, the Sixth Man of the Year candidate exploded for 22 points in the fourth quarter (part of a team-high 32) to give the Clippers a 118-112 win.

On the Blazers side, as reported yesterday, Jerami Grant is out with a left quad contusion and Nassir Little is questionable with a non-COVID illness.

UPDATE: Nassir Little has been upgraded to available for tonight’s game.