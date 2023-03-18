Debating the Trail Blazers Tank and the Chauncey Billups Storm

The cheeriest Portland Trail Blazers podcast on the planet is back this week with another episode! Well, honestly, the “cheeriest” part may be tongue-in-cheek, considering the Blazers lost to the Philadelphia 76’ers, New Orleans Pelicans, and New York Knicks this week.

Despite there not being much to actively cheer, Dave Deckard and Marlow Ferguson, Jr. go over the final plays that decided the Sixers game. How did the Blazers do with Joel Embiid and what the heck was going on during their last possession to win it? They also talk about the Pels and...ugh...that Knicks loss. Dave was interrupted by dishwasher repair persons checking out his kitchen and giving him even more bad news: his appliance was as leaky as Portland’s zone defense and needs to be replaced. He was a little distracted, but got through anyway.

Speaking of “replaced”, Dave and Marlow also delved a little bit into the Chauncey Billups controversy, and whether all of this really is Billups’ fault or not. Plus they looked ahead to the coming slate of games and the extended schedule for the rest of the season. Do any hopes and dreams remain? What, if anything, can the Blazers still fight for? Which rewards merit the effort...or even the tank?

You’ll find all this and more in Episode 20 of Dave and Marlow, available for your listening pleasure now! And if you have any dishwasher recommendations, go ahead and fire them in the comment section.

You can subscribe to the podcast or download this episode here. Or just click play on the embed below!

Enjoy!