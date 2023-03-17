Talk Trail Blazers vs. Celtics Second Half Here!

The Portland Trail Blazers will try to earn an unlikely win over the Boston Celtics at the Moda Center tonight. Boston pasted a large, but completely-expected, 115-93 loss on the Blazers nine days ago in Beantown. Will the Rose City be kinder? Let’s find out together.

You can talk about the game right here in our GameDay Open Thread. This is the second half thread. Stay tuned for our recap and analysis following the game! See conversation guidelines and tips just below. Have fun!

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Boston Celtics - Friday, March 16 - 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports Plus, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Justise Winslow (out), Ibou Badji (out), Jerami Gran (questionable), Nassir Little (illness), Jerami Grant (out, quad)

Celtics injuries: Danilo Gallinari (out), Robert Williams III (out), Payton Pritchard (out), Jayson Tatum (questionable)

SBN Affiliate: Celtics Blog

