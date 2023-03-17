Justise Winslow Injury Update: New Treatment Tried, Still Weeks Away

The Portland Trail Blazers have given an injury update on forward Justise Winslow. Winslow last played for Portland on December 21st, suffering a high ankle sprain that has kept him out of action since. The team has been mostly silent about his recovery until today, when they announced that Winslow continues rehab and will be re-evaluated “in the coming weeks”. They also detailed treatment Winslow has received between December and now.

Portland media member Jamie Hudson conveyed the update.

Blazers announce latest on Justise Winslow who sustained a left ankle sprain Dec. 21 He received a 2nd opinion following the All-Star break & then— “a subsequent bone morrow aspirate concentrate procedure was performed” He’ll continue rehab, be re-evaluated in the coming weeks.

The Mass General Brigham website explains a bone marrow aspirate concentrate procedure:

Bone marrow aspiration is a procedure that involves taking a sample of the liquid part of the soft tissue inside your bones that contains a mixture of white blood cells (including progenitor cells, lymphocytes, and granulocytes) and platelets, as well as growth factors and proteins. Bone marrow aspirate concentrate (BMAC) treatment uses a patient’s own bone marrow aspirate for its potential to reduce inflammation and help restore normal function in joints and tendons in some patients.

Other NBA players have undergone the procedure, including former Blazers center Festus Ezeli. Fomer Los Angeles Lakers stars Kobe Bryant and Dwight Howard underwent BMAC’s cousin, platelet-rich plasma treatment.

Winslow has played in 29 games with the Blazers this season so far, starting 11. He’s averaging 6.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in 26.8 minutes per game, shooting 40.9% from the floor and 31.1% from the three-point arc.

Portland’s regular-season schedule will conclude on April 9th, just over four weeks from today. Winslow’s current contract expires at the end of the year.