Lillard Probable; Grant Questionable Against Celtics

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is listed as probable to play against the Boston Celtics tomorrow night, however Jerami Grant’s status is still up in the air.

INJURY REPORT 3/17 @trailblazers vs. BOS:



OUT

Badji (L Knee Surgery Recovery)

Winslow (L Ankle Sprain)



QUESTIONABLE

Grant (L Quad Contusion)



PROBABLE

Lillard (R Calf Tightness) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) March 17, 2023

Lillard has missed 14 games this season due to the calf complaint, most recently on March 12 against the New Orleans Pelicans. He was initially listed as probable against the New York Knicks on Tuesday but played 39 minutes, registering 38 points on 8 of 17 from three, 7 boards and 7 assists.

Grant missed the New York game with the quad contusion. Before the game Coach Chauncey Billups said he hoped the injury wouldn’t lead to multiple misses for the power forward.

Two-way big John Butler Jr. has returned to the team following a stint in the G-League.

Justise Winslow remains out with an ankle sprain as does Ibou Badji as he recovers from surgery on his left knee.

The Celtics have listed Jayson Tatum as questionable with a left hip contusion while Danilo Gallinari, Payton Pritchard and Robert Williams are out.