Bogdan Bogdanovic Signs Extension With Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta Hawks wing Bogdan Bogdanovic has signed a four-year, $68 million extension to stay in Georgia, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Atlanta Hawks F Bogdan Bogdanovic has agreed on a four-year, $68 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 16, 2023

The 30-year-old Serbian initially signed with the Hawks during the 2020 offseason. But not before incorrect reports suggested his previous team, the Sacramento Kings, had signed and traded the 6’5 wing to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Donte DiVincenzo, DJ Watson and Ersan Ilyasova

Bogdanovic was selected by the Phoenix Suns with the 27th pick during the 2014 NBA Draft, however did not set foot on an NBA court until the 2016 season.

On draft night in 2016, Bogdanovic was traded to the Kings, along with future Portland Trail Blazers Georgios Papagiannis and Skal Labissiere and a second round pick, in exchange for the draft rights to Marquese Chriss.

In 43 games this season, Bogdanovic has averaged 14.1 points on 40 percent three point shooting, 3.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.8 steals.