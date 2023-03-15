Blazer’s Edge Name Your March Madness Winner Post

The 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, aka March Madness, aka the road to the Final Four, is upon us. Everybody and their uncle will be filling out brackets to mark the event. Pro scouts and eager fans will be watching how college players perform under pressure. It’s one of the best times of year, especially if your NBA doesn’t look like they’re going to make the playoffs, or maybe even the Play-In Tournament. (Cough, Cough, Trail Blazers...)

Filling out complete brackets is a little too much for our website. Although you’re free to post an image of your field in the comment section, it’s not really required.

We are, however, going to ask who you have winning the tournament this year and, if you’re adventurous, who your Final Four will be. Do you like Alabama, Purdue, Houston, or Kansas? Do your tastes run to lower seeds? UConn is in there. So is Duke. But gone are the days when you could just write down those names and be done with it.

No matter who you’re picking, share your best guesses and why you’re choosing that way. If you wish, you could also tell us your sentimental favorite and/or darkhorse team. It’s always interesting getting to know each other better that way.

Lots of people in our community are smart about basketball. Let’s see who ends up making the best guesses as the tournament unfolds! Share your picks and thoughts in the comment section below, and enjoy rooting for players who will no doubt be Trail Blazers one day.