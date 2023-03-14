Damian Lillard Hits 59th On NBA All Time Scoring List

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard has entered the NBA All Time Scoring List 50s after passing Bob Lanier against the New York Knicks tonight.

Lillard started the night on 19,246 points, needing only three points to pass Hall-of-Famer Lanier who represented the Detroit Pistons and Milwaukee Bucks between 1970 and 1984, registering 19,248 points.

Lanier earned eight All Star nods and had his number 16 jersey retired by both the Pistons and Bucks franchises.

Lillard has a bit of work ahead of him to get to 58th where he will overtake former Blazer Jamal Crawford who finished his career with 19,419 points.

Crawford made a name for himself as difference maker off the bench, earning three Sixth Man of the Year awards. The Seattle-born guard represented the Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks, Blazers, Los Angeles Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns and Brooklyn Nets between 2000 and 2020.