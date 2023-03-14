Blazers Transfer John Butler Jr. Back to Portland After G-League Stint

The Portland Trail Blazers have transferred center John Butler Jr. back to Portland after a six-game stint with the Stockton Kings of the NBA G League, according to the team.

OFFICIAL: The @trailblazers have transferred John Butler Jr. back to Portland from the @StocktonKings - the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings. In six games with Stockton, Butler Jr. averaged 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.2 blocks in 24 minutes per game.

Butler was initially assigned to the Kings on Feb. 25 after playing in just nine games for the Trail Blazers this season. However, if the team goes into tank mode as play-in opportunities slip through its fingers, there could be more chances for Butler to take the court moving forward.

The Trail Blazers signed Butler to a two-way contract in October, after he went undrafted in 2022. He has averaged 0.2 points and 0.2 rebounds in 3.3 minutes per game with the team.

More than anything, Butler’s return is about team culture and NBA acclimation. He is too far away from contributing for this move to be about need. Again, though, should Portland fall out of play-in contention, it’s possible that he will get more reps on the big stage.