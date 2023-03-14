The BE Radio Bracket Challenge is Back!

March Madness is officially upon us, and it’s the topic du jour this week on Blazer’s Edge Radio—airing at 1pm today on XRAY FM! The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm.

The show is also once again hosting their annual Bracket Challenge, with the winner scoring a free pair of Blazer’s Edge socks! To enter, simply fill out a bracket here before the First Round games tip-off on Thursday morning.

Of course, the guys will also discuss the sinking Portland Trail Blazers, who followed up a surprising effort in Philadelphia with perhaps their worst performance of the season in New Orleans over the weekend. This adds intrigue to the NCAA Tournament for Blazer fans looking to scout top NBA Draft prospects, as the team appears lottery bound.

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!