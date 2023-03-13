Blazers Injury Report: Jerami Grant, Damian Lillard to Play vs. Knicks?

The Portland Trail Blazers host the New York Knicks Tuesday night, but they could be doing so without some key players.

Here’s a look at Portland’s injury report ahead of the game against New York:

OUT

Ibou Badji (Left Knee Surgery Recovery)

John Butler Jr. (G League Two-Way)

Justise Winslow (Left Ankle Sprain)

QUESTIONABLE

Jerami Grant (Left Quad Contusion)

Damian Lillard (Right Calf Tightness)

Lillard missed Sunday night’s loss against the New Orleans Pelicans, just his second game spent on the sidelines this season. With the Blazers slipping in the standings, Lillard’s presence on the court has never been more important.

Meanwhile, Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson is doubtful for Tuesday’s game due to soreness in his left foot.

Should Brunson and Lillard be out, it will be up to the role players for each team to pull out a much-needed win as the two teams fight for playoff positioning.