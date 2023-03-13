How Long Do the Trail Blazers Have Before Reset?

It took an extra couple days, but your favorite Portland Trail Blazers podcast is back with another episode! This week Dave Deckard and Marlow Ferguson have a serious chat about Portland’s playoffs drive on Marlow’s BRAND NEW MICROPHONE! The sound quality has made a jump. Can the Trail Blazers do the same? If not, is it realistic to expect them to make a big move this summer? Could it even be for that one center everybody is drooling over? (Joel Embiid. It’s Joel Embiid.)

Also included in Dave and Marlow, Episode 19: Why isn’t Nassir Little playing more? No, seriously. Why? Is Damian Lillard really and truly the Greatest Trail Blazer ever? What’s doing on with Portland’s defense still? What improvements might they see with the roster getting healthier again, and does it even matter anymore? And finally, what needs to change if all of this doesn’t work? How long do the Blazers have?

As always, there’s plenty to chew on, with plenty of smooth-as-silk analogies and just a wee bit of snark to season. Give a listen!

