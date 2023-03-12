Talk Blazers vs. Pelicans Here!

Today marks Selection Sunday for college hoops, but it also comes with key playoff implications for the Portland Trail Blazers. With only 15 games remaining in the regular season, Portland takes on the New Orleans Pelicans.

As it stands, Portland is 13th in the West and New Orleans is 11th, but only one game separates the two teams on the fringe of the play-in. Winner tonight takes a valuable 2-1 regular season series lead with one more matchup between the teams coming on March 27. If the Blazers want any chance of avoiding a tiebreaker with New Orleans, they need a win.

This is the Game Day Thread. For those new to the process, you can talk about the game in the comment section with your fellow Blazer’s Edge readers. You can find viewing information and conversation rules just below this.

This is the first half thread. The second half thread will be published around halftime.

Enjoy the game and Go Blazers!

Portland Trail Blazers vs. New Orleans Pelicans - Sunday, March 12 - 4:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports Plus, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Justise Winslow (out), Ibou Badji (out), John Butler Jr. (out)

UPDATE: Damian Lillard has been ruled OUT for tonight’s game.

Pelicans injuries: Zion Williamson (out), Jose Alvarado (out), E.J. Liddell (out), Brandon Ingram (out)

