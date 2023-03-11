 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lillard Suffering Calf Tightness; Probable Against Pelicans

Lillard’s calf complaint returns.

By Adrian Bernecich
Portland Trail Blazers v Philadelphia 76ers Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is again suffering calf tightness, but has been listed as probable against the New Orleans Pelicans tomorrow.

Lillard missed two blocks of games totalling 12 contests earlier in the season with calf issues in the same right leg.

The 32-year-old is currently enjoying a career season, averaging 32.1 points on 37 percent on three point shooting, 4.7 boards, 7.3 assists and 0.9 steals.

The New Orleans game is the final stop on a six-game road trip before the Blazers return to the Moda Center to take on Josh Hart and the surging New York Knicks.

There is some good news for the Blazers with third string point guard Ryan Arcidiacono upgraded to questionable after missing the past eight games with lower back pain.

Justise Winslow remains out with a left ankle sprain, John Butler Jr. is spending time in the G-League and Ibou Badji is recovering from surgery on his left knee.

