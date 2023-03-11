Blazer’s Edge Night 2023 Set! Thank You, Readers!

Almost 1600 children, youth, and chaperones from the Portland area will get to see the Portland Trail Blazers play the Sacramento Kings on March 29th because readers of Blazer’s Edge donated tickets.

The Trail Blazers reserved 1700 total tickets for the charity event this year, including both 300 and 200 levels...basically every spare seat they could find. Together, you donated 1573 to the cause. Teachers, guidance counselors, coaches, and community leaders who work with under-served children and youth around the greater Portland area have written in and all 1573 tickets are already claimed. Because of your donations, they can now tell their kids yes, they really, really get to go to see their favorite team play at the Moda Center in a few weeks.

The event is amazing, as dozens of sections full of young fans dance to the music, cheer every shot, and root for their team to win. Seeing Damian Lillard in real life is a huge experience! So are Shaedon Sharpe dunks, Anfernee Simons threes, and just seeing the real, live logo on the floor, shaking with pre-game introductions, and walking around the arena concourse!

The vast majority of these participants would not be able to see a game but for you. And none of them would be going with so many classmates and community center buddies. This experience builds a future generation of fans, but it also grows relationships between these young folks, their peers, and the adults who work with them every day.

You’ve given a huge gift to the community once again, Blazer’s Edge! This will be the 15th Blazer’s Edge Night. The kids who went that first year are now straddling either side of 30 and we’re still going strong! On behalf of the kids and the site, thank you!