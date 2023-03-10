Trail Blazers Add Their First-Ever Alternate Broadcasts Featuring Former Players

The Portland Trail Blazers are adding two alternate broadcast crews to their Mar. 17 game against the Boston Celtics and their Mar. 19 game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian reports.

The LegendsCast, the first-ever alternate broadcast produced by the Blazers, will feature Neil Everett of ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” who also does some pregame and postgame work with the Blazers, alongside former Blazers Terry Porter and Antonio Harvey. The alternate broadcast will air on Root Sports Plus, while the regular crew of Kevin Calabro, Lamar Hurd, Brooke Olzendam and Cory Jez will air on Root Sports.

Trail Blazers Director of Broadcasting Jeff Curtin hints that alongside Porter and Harvey there will be “other surprises,” so we can expect to hear from a few more familiar faces during the broadcast. It will be interesting to see who else they bring on.

Porter, once again serving as an alumni ambassador for the team, said in a statement that he is looking forward to swapping stories with other former Blazers.

“I am very excited to be a part of the upcoming LegendsCast broadcasts,” Porter said in a statement. “Being able to swap stories with fellow Blazers alumni and talk about the evolution of the game of basketball for our Rip City fans is an opportunity I could not pass up.”

This could mean just about anyone who played for Portland over the years. Who do you hope hops on the mic, Blazer’s Edge community? Let us know in the comments below.