Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Portland Trail Blazers have another tough task ahead of them as they face Joel Embiid and the 76ers. The Blazers will need to try to bounce back from a 115-93 loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, a game in which the Blazers never really looked competitive. Portland is starting to get healthier though, and a possible return of Anfernee Simons would be welcome. Realistically though The Blazers will need everything to go right to stay in this one.

The Philadelphia 76ers are third in the East and have their sights set higher. Winners of their last three in a row and nine out of their last twelve, this is a solid team that presents matchup problems for the Blazers that don’t have any easy remedies. Just looking at the numbers this looks like another rough one for Portland, but with Damian Lillard you just never know.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Philadelphia 76ers - Friday, March 10 - 4:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports Plus, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Justise Winslow (out), Ibou Badji (out), Ryan Arcidiacono (out), Anfernee Simons (questionable)

76ers injuries: None

SBN Affiliate: Liberty Ballers

The Matchup

Joel Embiid. Embiid is an absolute nightmare matchup for Portland in the best of times, but these aren’t the best of times. Having Jusuf Nurkic back on the court helps, but being that this is just Nurkic’s second game back after injury it’s hard to imagine Embiid not having a very productive night. Embiid is averaging 36.8 points so far in March, and you have to go back to 2022 to find his last game where he scored fewer than 23 points. How will the Blazers slow down Embiid? I have no earthly idea.

