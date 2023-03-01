Talk Trail Blazers vs. Pelicans Here!

The Portland Trail Blazers will take on the New Orleans Pelicans tonight in a battle of teams muddling their way towards the NBA Play-In Tournament and hoping for more. The Blazers have been up and down lately and are hoping for a strong win before embarking on a six-game road trip. The Pelicans have won only 6 of their last 23 games, dropping from second place in the Western Conference into a dogfight for mid-or-lower-seed position. The game also features the return of CJ McCollum to face former backcourt teammate Damian Lillard. Either way, it should be an interesting outing.

You can talk about the game right here in our GameDay Open Thread. This is the first half thread. The second half thread will be published around halftime. See conversation guidelines and tips just below. Have fun!

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers - Wednesday, March 1 - 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports Plus, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Anfernee Simons (questionable), Justise Winslow (out), Ibou Badji (out), Jusuf Nurkic (out), , Ryan Arcidiacono (out), John Butler Jr. (out)

Pelicans injuries: Zion Williamson (out), Jose Alvarado (out), Larry Nance (out), EJ Liddell (out), Jonas Valanciunas (questionable), Josh Richardson (questionable)

