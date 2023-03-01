Cavaliers vs. Celtics, Pelicans vs. Blazers Headline ESPN NBA Doubleheader

It’s finally the Portland Trail Blazers’ turn for a feature in ESPN’s NBA doubleheader! Make sure to catch their game against the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 p.m. (PST). And, if you’re betting on tonight’s matchups, be sure to catch the first half of ESPN’s action with the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. the Boston Celtics at 4:30 p.m. (PST). Either way, we’re looking at the betting odds for both games today, starting as always, with the early game. Read on for injuries and advantages before putting money down!

CLE Spread: +5 (-110) Moneyline: +175

BOS Spread: -5 (-110) Moneyline: -205

Things to consider…

1) With the exceptions of Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari (ACL), who has been out all season, and center Mike Muscala (right knee tendinopathy), who is deep in the depth chart, neither team is particularly hampered by injuries. In fact, Muscala is designated as “questionable” and could take the floor regardless. No Cavaliers players appear on the injury report.

2) Celtics forward Jayson Tatum will be out for blood after picking up his first career ejection in a tough loss to the New York Knicks on Monday. He scored only 14 points in 37 minutes of action and was deeply frustrated by the defense of Knicks guard Josh Hart. Watch for him to be the catalyst of Boston’s offense tonight.

3) Boston is hosting this matchup and boasts a 24-7 home record. Conversely, Cleveland is just 13-18 on the road. The Celtics are favored to win this game in part because of their dominance in TD Garden.

Main takeaways: While the Cavaliers are a formidable opponent, look for the Celtics to bounce back from Monday’s loss with a win at home. With both rosters more or less at full health, Boston is the better team.

And now, the late game.

NOP Spread: +1.5 (-105) Moneyline: +105

POR Spread: -1.5 (-115) Moneyline: -125

Things to consider…

1) The Trail Blazers are severely banged up and will likely be playing without guard Anfernee Simons (right ankle sprain), center Jusuf Nurkic (left calf strain), forward Justise Winslow (left ankle sprain), guard Ryan Arcidiacono (low back pain), and center Ibou Badji (left knee soreness). This, once again, places tremendous pressure on star point guard Damian Lillard to carry the team to victory.

2) The Pelicans aren’t exactly healthy either. Forward Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain), guard Jose Alvarado (right tibia stress reaction), and forward Larry Nance Jr. (left ankle sprain) are all out, while center Jonas Valanciunas (left calf contusion) and forward Josh Richardson (right quad contusion) are questionable to play.

3) Homecourt advantage belongs to the Trail Blazers this time, which will be important on the second night of a back-to-back set. Portland is only 17-14 at home, but New Orleans is 10-21 on the road.

Main takeaways: Each team will rely on their stars for heavy minutes, though the Trail Blazers may be hesitant to play Lillard extended time after last night’s loss to the Golden State Warriors. However, this one is shaping up to be a battle of the guards (and former teammates) between Lillard and Pelicans guard CJ McCollum. It’s anyone’s game.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.