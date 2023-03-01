GoFundMe for Ex-Blazers Broadcaster Brian Wheeler Active

Former Trail Blazers radio broadcaster Brian Wheeler is suffering health issues. Friend and former Portland media member Rich Burk tweeted about Wheeler’s hospitalization this week:

I understand Wheels is back in the hospital, and awaiting placement into a skilled nursing facility so he can get stronger and go back home. If you haven't had a chance yet to help the longtime Blazers' announcer, he could still use it. God bless Wheels! https://t.co/FoXg6aEMWs https://t.co/fpIiz3kQFV — Rich Burk (@RichBurk1) February 27, 2023

Wheeler’s friends have set up a GoFundMe to support the broadcaster.

Here’s the text from the site, by Rachel Taylor:

Hello! My name is Rachel Taylor and I am writing this in hopes you will help me with much needed assistance for a dear friend of mine, a person we all know and love who has coined the phrase “Its a GREAT day to be a Blazer”! Most of you know him as “Wheels”, I know him as Brian Wheeler who used to be the play by play broadcaster on the radio for the Portland Trailblazers for 21 years. As you may or may not know he has been facing many medical and financial challenges. In the last 6 months he has been in the hospital more than he has been out and will also need care in the home. Because of these expenses, and not being able to work it has created a financial burden which now leads to a possible eviction from his home. Brian is a proud person who has given to so many and not comfortable taking. After a lot of conversations, visits, and convincing he realizes he needs the help and I am now able to set up a Go Fund Me page This is to ensure that he can work on healing and not worry about costs. Any donation will be greatly appreciated and I know he thanks everyone from the bottom of his heart. As my title states Its always a GREAT day to not only be a BLAZER but its a great day to help!

Anyone inclined to help can do so through the link.