If Bought Out, Should The Blazers Sign Kevin Love?

With the NBA trade deadline done and dusted, NBA teams, still in need of talent, will turn to the buyout market. The Portland Trail Blazers remain pretty thin at the bigger positions with most of their deadline additions suited to the wing.

Matt Moore of Action Network has suggested the Cleveland Cavaliers and Kevin Love may end up agreeing to a buyout market.

Additionally, Kevin Love is unlikely to be traded despite being out of the rotation. Love may wind up on the buyout market.

Love, 34, who was raised in Portland and attended Lake Oswego High School, has in the past mentioned an interest in playing for the Blazers.

The 6’8 big has enjoyed success throughout his 15-year-year career, winning the 2016 NBA Championship with the Cavaliers, along with five All Stars, the 2011 Most Improved Player and two All NBA Second Team mentions.

In 41 games this season, Love has averaged 8.5 points on 35 percent three point shooting, 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 assists.