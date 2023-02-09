Warriors Center James Wiseman Traded to Detroit Pistons in Multi-Team Deal

The Golden State Warriors are trading center James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons for Pistons forward Saddiq Bey, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Atlanta Hawks are also included in the deal, with Golden State sending Bey to Atlanta for five second-round picks.

Earlier today, Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer reported the Portland Trail Blazers were involved in trade talks involving Wiseman, along with the San Antonio Spurs.

It has long been known the Blazers are looking to acquire more size this NBA Trade Deadline. The 7-foot Wiseman, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, would’ve helped bolster Portland’s front court.

After appearing in only 39 games as a rookie due to injury and missing all of last season due to a torn meniscus, Wiseman is averaging 6.9 points, 5 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 18.3 minutes per game, while shooting 62.8 percent from the field in his third season. Wiseman has only appeared in 21 games for Golden State this season, as he’s fallen out of the rotation and dealt with reassignments to the Warriors’ G-League team.

Bey is also in his third NBA season, averaging 14.8 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 34.5 percent on 3-pointers across 52 appearances.

With less than an hour until the deadline, if Portland is still looking to add depth at the center spot, general manager Joe Cronin must look elsewhere.

UPDATE: The Pistons are also sending forward Kevin Knox to Golden State in the deal, per Wojnarowski.