Trail Blazers Trade for 76ers G Matisse Thybulle at Deadline

The Portland Trail Blazers are trading for Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle as a part of a three-way deal between those teams and the Charlotte Hornets. The Trade Deadline news comes from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Blazers will send Svi Mykhailiuk to the Hornets in the deal. They acquired the forward from the New York Knicks last night as part of the trade that netted the Knicks Josh Hart.

Philadelphia 76ers are finalizing a deal to send Matisse Thybulle to the Portland Trail Blazers, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 9, 2023

The Sixers are getting Jalen McDaniels in the deal, source tells ESPN. https://t.co/QzftWxYQ65 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

The 6’5 guard will turn 26 next month. He is playing in his fourth NBA season, all with the 76ers. This year he has averaged 2.7 points and 1.3 rebounds in 12.1 minutes per game, roughly half of his playing time from the season prior. He’s appeared in 49 total games, starting 6. Thybulle shoots 43.1% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point arc.

Thybulle was once considered a promising prospect, particularly for his athleticism and defense. He was selected 20th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by the Boston Celtics.

Wojnarowski reports that the Hornets will send forward Jalen McDaniels to the Sixers as part of the deal.

Sixers beat writer Kyle Neubeck tweets that Philadelphia will also receive Portland’s own 2029 second-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick the Blazers acquired from the Knicks in the deal. Charlotte will also receive a second-round pick from the Sixers.