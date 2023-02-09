NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Jae Crowder Heads to Milwaukee

The NBA Trade Deadline is just hours away, with trade rumors, news, and announcements starting to fly thick and fast. This thread will keep you up to date on all the latest, plus the chronology of trades as they develop leading up to the Noon PT deadline.

Updates run from oldest to most recent, with the newest news coming at the bottom of the post.

According to Joe Crowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the New York Knicks and Chicago Bulls are in trade talks about forward Zach Lavine.

Just heard from a source that Bulls and Knicks are revisiting talks on a LaVine trade. Talks began yesterday but broke off. Now back on.

The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski reports the Minnesota Timberwolves are waiving guard Bryn Forbes.

The Timberwolves are waiving guard Bryn Forbes to help make room on the roster to complete yesterday’s trade, sources tell @TheAthletic

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pacers are acquiring guard George Hill and a second-round pick from the Bucks.

The Pacers are acquiring Bucks guard George Hill and a second-round pick, sources tell ESPN.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Golden State Warriors and Detroit Pistons are in trade talks surrounding Pistons forward Saddiq Bey and Warriors center James Wiseman.

Golden State and Detroit are in conversations to trade Saddiq Bey, league sources told @YahooSports. The Warriors have shown an increased willingness to move James Wiseman before this afternoon’s trade deadline, and the Pistons hold an interest in the former No. 2 pick.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Milwaukee Bucks are acquiring Brooklyn Nets wing Jae Crowder for five second-round picks in a three-team deal also involving the Indiana Pacers. The Pacers are receiving Milwaukee forward Jordan Nwora and two second-round picks in the transaction.

The Milwaukee Bucks are acquiring Jae Crowder in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets for five second-round picks, sources tell @TheAthletic. @Stadium Indiana is acquiring Bucks’ Jordan Nwora and two second-rounders in this Nets/Bucks three-way deal, sources said. Milwaukee acquires its defending, culture piece in Crowder for the stretch run. Crowder’s last three NBA seasons: Two NBA Finals runs and a 64-win season.

UPDATE: Charania reports the Pacers are also receiving Bucks forward Serge Ibaka in the deal. The Pacers are waiving Goga Bitadze.

The Bucks are sending Serge Ibaka to the Pacers as part of Jae Crowder deal with Nets, sources tell @TheAthletic. @Stadium.

Per Charania, the Boston Celtics are trading forward Justin Jackson and two second-round picks for Oklahoma City big Mike Muscala.

Boston is sending Justin Jackson and two second-round picks to OKC for Mike Muscala, sources said.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Los Angeles Lakers are trading center Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for Davon Reed and draft capital.

The Lakers are trading Thomas Bryant to the Nuggets for Davon Reed and three second-round picks, sources tell ESPN.

The Phoenix Suns aren’t done, trading for the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Darius Bazley in exchange for Dario Saric and and a second round pick, per Shams.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are trading Darius Bazley to the Phoenix Suns for Dario Saric and a second-round pick, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

Wojnarowski reports the Denver Nuggets are sending Bones Hyland to the Los Angeles Clippers for a couple of second round picks.

Woj has also broken a three-team deal between the Golden State Warriors, Detroit Pistons ands Atlanta Hawks involving James Wiseman and Saddiq Bey. Kevin Knox is also headed to the Warriors.

The Warriors are trading James Wiseman to the Pistons for Saddiq Bey, source tells ESPN. The Hawks are sending five second-round picks to the Warriors to acquire Bey, source tells ESPN.

Woj reports the Atlanta Hawks are also sending Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Garrison Matthews and Bruno Fernando.

The Hawks are trading Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky to Houston for Garrison Matthews and Bruno Fernando, source tells ESPN.

Eric Gordon is returning to the Los Angeles Clippers in a report by Charania and Woj as part of a three-team trade. Luke Kennard is heading to the Memphis Grizzlies and John Wall returns to the Houston Rockets.

Charania reports the Los Angeles Lakers have traded Patrick Beverley and a second round pick to the Orlando Magic in exchange for big man Mo Bamba.

The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Patrick Beverley to the Orlando Magic for center Mo Bamba, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

The San Antonio Spurs are dealing Josh Richardson to the New Orleans Pelicans for Devonte Graham and four second round picks, according to Shams.

The San Antonio Spurs are trading Josh Richardson to the New Orleans Pelicans, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The Pelicans are trading Devonte’ Graham and four second-round picks to San Antonio, sources said. https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1623764734381027329

The Charlotte Hornets are dealing former Blazer Mason Plumlee to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Reggie Jackson, according to Woj.

The Hornets are trading center Mason Plumlee to the Clippers, source tells ESPN. Clippers are sending Reggie Jackson to Charlotte in the deal, source tells ESPN.

After being traded from the Lakers to the Magic, Minnesota Timberwolves beat writer Dane Moore suggests Patrick Beverley may return to Minneapolis following a buyout.