NBA Trade Deadline News: Phoenix Suns Nearing Deal for Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets All-Star Kevin Durant is being traded to the Phoenix Suns, according to a report from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The Suns will trade a package including Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four first-round picks, and a pick swap in 2028. They will receive the perennial All-NBA candidate and power forward TJ Warren from the Nets.

Earlier this week, the Nets traded All-Star starter Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for guard Spencer Dinwiddie, forward Dorian Finney-Smith, and multiple draft picks. The Nets join the San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz as teams stocking up on future draft capital at this year’s NBA Trade Deadline.

The Suns currently own a 30-26 record, good for 5th place in the crowded Western Conference. They represented the West in the 2021 NBA Finals but lost to the Milwaukee Bucks. They lost in the second round last season and have muddled around the middle reaches of the playoffs seeding bracket this year.

The Suns are acquiring Durant while losing only one clear-cut starter. So far they have managed to retain high-scoring guard Devin Booker, veteran Chris Paul, and former first-overall pick DeAndre Ayton, a corps Durant will join when the trade is consummated.

This season Durant has averaged 29.7 points on 37 percent three point shooting, 6.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 blocks.

After missing most of the past two seasons, Warren has returned to the court this season registering 9.5 points on 33 percent three point shooting, 2.8 boards and 1.1 assists in 26 games. Warren spent his first five seasons with the Suns.

Bridges is enjoying a productive season, putting up 17.2 points on almost 39 percent three point shooting, 4.3 boards, 3.6 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

Johnson, who has missed 37 games this season, is averaging 13.9 points on 45 percent three point shooting, 3.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.9 steals.