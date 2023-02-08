Spurs Trade Jakob Poeltl to Toronto Raptors

Almost five years after he was sent from to the San Antonio Spurs in the famed Kawhi Leonard trade, Jakob Poeltl has been dealt back to the Toronto Raptors.

The Toronto Raptors are acquiring San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl for Khem Birch, a protected 2024 first-round draft pick and two future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/9Iz7KFCd20 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported the deal, which sees the 7’1 Austrian return north of the border in exchange for Khem Birch a protected 2024 first round pick and two future second round picks.

In July 2018, Poeltl and Demar DeRozan was sent to the Spurs in exchange for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green who went on to lead the Raptors to the 2019 NBA Championship.

Now 27, Poeltl has recently become one of the more sought-after centers on the trade market, this season putting up 12.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.2 blocks.

The Raptors finally get the center they’ve sought after since Marc Gasol helped them to the 2019 title.

Poeltl was selected by Toronto with the 9th pick in 2016 after two seasons at the University of Utah.