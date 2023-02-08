The Portland Trail Blazers are trading Josh Hart to the New York Knicks for Cam Reddish and a protected first round pick, reports ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Knicks are trading Cam Reddish and a protected future first-round pick to the Blazers for Hart, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/whB5mS8lfs — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2023

The 27-year-old wing has been included in a number of deadline rumors with his pending $13 million player option for 2023-24 unlikely to be picked up as he seeks a bigger contract. Hart has averaged 9.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game for the Blazers as a starting small forward this season, playing 33.4 minutes per game in 51 appearances. He’s the team’s second-leading rebounder but his formerly-reliable three-point shooting percentage has abandoned him. He’s averaged only 30.4% this year.

The Blazers acquired Hart from the New Orleans Pelicans in February, 2022 as part of an exchange for high-scoring guard CJ McCollum and forward Larry Nance, Jr.

Reddish, 6’7, was taken by the Atlanta Hawks out of Duke with the 10th pick in 2019 and was traded to the Knicks in January last year.

Through four seasons, Reddish has averaged 10.2 points on 32 percent three point shooting, 3.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals.

The protections on the pick are yet to be announced. Acquiring it will allow the Blazers more flexibility to make other deals if so desired. Their own first-round picks are tied up in protection purgatory as a result of their initial deal with the Chicago Bulls to acquire Nance, Jr.

Reddish is making $5.9 million this season with an $8.1 million qualifying offer this summer if the Blazers wish to retain him.

The salary disparity between Reddish and Hart suggests that there may be another addition to the deal in order to make the trade balance under CBA rules.

Update:

Fred Katz, beat writer covering the Knicks for The Athletic, says that Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk is the ancillary player balancing out the trade for salary purposes. Mykhailuk makes $2 million on a contract that expires at the end of the season.

Svi Mykhailiuk is headed to Portland in the Josh Hart deal, league sources tell @TheAthletic

The 6’7 Ukrainian wing signed with the Knicks in September following stints with the Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder and Toronto Raptors.

The 25-year-old owns career averages of 6.3 points on 35 percent three point shooting, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists after being taken with the 47th pick in 2018.

Update:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN indicates that guard Ryan Arcidiacono will also come to Portland in the deal. He makes $2.1 million, also on an expiring deal.

The Knicks are sending Ryan Arcidiacono and Svi Mykhailiuk to the Blazers in the deal too, sources said.

Undrafted out of Villanova in 2016, Arcidiacono, 6’3, has spent time with the Chicago Bulls and Knicks and holds career averages of 4.4 points on 37 percent from three, 1.9 boards and 2.0 assists. The Blazers now have 16 regular roster players so another move is likely.

Update:

Wojnarowski is also reporting that the first-round pick is lottery-protected in 2023 and will become four second-round picks if not conveyed.