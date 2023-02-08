NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: News and Rumors Here!

The NBA Trade Deadline is just a day away, with trade rumors, news, and announcements starting to fly thick and fast. This thread will keep you up to date on all the latest, plus the chronology of trades as they develop on this Trade Deadline Eve.

Updates run from most recent to oldest, with the newest news coming on top of this post.

Jarred Vanderbilt looks to be headed to the Los Angeles Lakers, among other players, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are in discussions on a three-team deal that would send D’Angelo Russell to the Lakers, Russell Westbrook and draft compensation such as a first-round pick to Utah and Mike Conley Jr. to Minnesota, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba.

Rumors were floated this morning that the New York Knicks might be interested in Portland Trail Blazers forward Josh Hart, but no word has emerged on possible compensation.

Stay tuned for more updates as they become available!