Talk Trail Blazers vs. Warriors Second Half Here!

Your Portland Trail Blazers are back in action tonight, facing the Golden State Warriors at the Moda Center. The Warriors aren’t looking much like themselves, with a 28-26 record, an extended injury to All-Star Steph Curry, and plenty of weirdness dogging the team. (Former first-overall pick barely playing! Fights in practice! Podcasting!!!) The Blazers have had an up-and-down season themselves. Which team will fail and which will prevail?

This is the second half thread.

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers - Wednesday, February 8 - 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports Plus, NBA TV, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Justise Winslow (out), Ibou Badji (out), Jusuf Nurkic (out), Drew Eubanks (questionable), Keon Johnson (questionable)

Warriors injuries: Stephen Curry (out), Andre Iguodala (out), Ryan Rollins (out)

SBN Affiliate: Golden State of Mind

