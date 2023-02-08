The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Golden State Warriors at home for the second game of a long five game home stand. The Blazers are coming into this game following two straight losses to the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks.

Can you help us send children in need to see the Blazers play the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday, March 29th? Every ticket you donate goes to someone who wouldn’t have been able to see the Blazers play without you! You can get full details here or simply visit the Trail Blazers ticket site and click “Buying Options” to donate a ticket or two!

The Warriors come into their lone road game on this trip after winning their last two games against the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Warriors vs. Trail Blazers - Wednesday, February 8 - 7:00 p.m. PT

How to watch on TV: Root Sports Plus, NBA TV, NBA League Pass

Blazers injuries: Justise Winslow (out), Ibou Badji (out), Jusuf Nurkic (out), Drew Eubanks (questionable), Keon Johnson (questionable)

Warriors injuries: Stephen Curry (out), Andre Iguodala (out), Ryan Rollins (out)

SBN Affiliate: Golden State of Mind

What To Watch For

Two different Warriors teams. The Warriors are one of the best teams in the league at home this season, where they sit an incredible 21-6. However, they are just 7-20 on the road. Luckily for the Blazers, this game is in Portland. Without Stephen Curry the Warriors margin for error gets much smaller, and having to face Portland on the road is just another factor working against them. The home crowd at Moda Center is always an advantage for the Blazers, and that advantage should be greater tonight.

Three point battle. The Blazers and Warriors are both inside the top ten in three pointers made and three point percentage. Obviously missing Curry hurts for the Warriors, but they are well equipped with other shooters that can do damage. The team better able to defend the arc could swing the outcome. With the Warriors missing possibly the greatest shooter of all time, the Blazers’ job gets that much easier. However, if they grow complacent they could still fall victim to a huge scoring output from Jordan Poole or Klay Thompson from the arc.

Defending passing lanes. The Warriors average 29.7 assists per game, which puts them first in the league. However, they rank 29th in turnovers per game. If the Blazers allow the ball to fly around the court like the Warriors want it to, it could lead to a lot of easy opportunities. If the Blazers are able to disrupt some passing lanes, however, they could end up with a lot of easy points in transition off of Warriors turnovers.

What Others Are Saying

Rick Mendoza of Golden State of Mind talked about how essential Jordan Poole was in the Warriors’ last win.

Although he didn’t have the absurd scoring outburst of Thompson, Warriors guard Jordan Poole still had a phenomenal all-around night of his own. Poole was in complete control of the game, balancing his 21 points scoring while getting his teammates involved for a career-high 12 assists.

CBS Sports’ Brad Botkin talked about the historic shooting night Klay Thompson had in his last contest.