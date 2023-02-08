Damian Lillard Jumps Isiah Thomas on NBA All-Time Scoring List

Portland Trail Blazers Damian Lillard has overtaken Isiah Thomas and Chet Walker on the NBA All-Time Scoring List during tonight’s performance against the Golden State Warriors

The seven-time All-Star started the night on 18,805 points, good enough for 68th on the list.

Scoring 33 points, Lillard passed Hall of Fame Detroit Pistons point guard Isiah Thomas (18,822 points) and ‘60s and ‘70s small forward Chet Walker (18,831 points).

Thomas led the Pistons to championships in 1989 and 1990, the latter of which he won the Finals MVP by beating the Blazers. Thomas was a 12-time All Star and three-time All NBA first team during his 13-year career.

Walker competed between 1962 and 1975 for Syracuse Nationals/Philadelphia 76ers and Chicago Bulls earning seven All Star nominations and was part of the 76ers’ 1967 title.

Lillard now stands 66th on the All-Time list.

Former journeyman guard Jason Terry, who helped the Dallas Mavericks to the 2011 title, is next on the list with 18,881 points.