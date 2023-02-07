Shaedon Sharpe Drops Out of Slam Dunk Contest

Portland Trail Blazers rookie Shaedon Sharpe has pulled out of this month’s Slam Dunk Contest, reports The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Charania reports Sharpe is choosing to focus on the Blazers’ season with the team currently sitting 11th in the Western Conference.

It was initially announced that the 19-year-old would participate in the showcase in early January.

Sharpe, taken by the Blazers with the seventh pick in June, is averaging 7.5 points on 33 percent three point shooting, 2.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists on the season.

KJ Martin (Houston Rockets), Trey Murphy (New Orleans Pelicans), Jericho Sims (New York Knicks) and Mac McClung (G-League) are set to compete in the Dunk Contest as part of All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City between February 17 and 19.