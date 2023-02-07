NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Nets Busy Before Buzzer

The NBA trade deadline arrives Thursday at 12pm PT and we will keep you updated on all of the moves around the league here.
Blazer’s Edge will keep you updated on all things Blazers, but this thread is here to keep track of the other 29 teams’ shenanigans.
NETS CLEAR ROSTER SPOT, NEW TRADE COMING?
Nets receive: future draft capital
Kings receive: Kessler Edwards, cash considerations
DEWAYNE DEDMON DEALT IN SALARY DUMP
Spurs receive: Dewayne Dedmon, second-round pick
Heat receive: cash considerations
KYRIE IRVING SHAKES UP NBA, DEALT TO MAVS
Mavericks receive: Kyrie Irving, Markieff Morris
Nets receive: Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, 2029 unprotected first-round pick, multiple second-round picks
LAKERS MAKE SPLASH, TRADE FOR RUI HACHIMURA
Lakers receive: PF Rui Hachimura
Wizards receive: PG Kendrick Nunn, three second-round picks
EX BLAZER TRADED TO SAN ANTONIO
Celtics receive: Future conditional second-round pick
Spurs receive: PF/C Noah Vonleh, cash considerations
