NBA Trade Deadline Tracker: Nets Busy Before Buzzer

The NBA trade deadline arrives Thursday at 12pm PT and we will keep you updated on all of the moves around the league here.

Blazer’s Edge will keep you updated on all things Blazers, but this thread is here to keep track of the other 29 teams’ shenanigans.

NETS CLEAR ROSTER SPOT, NEW TRADE COMING?

Nets receive: future draft capital

Kings receive: Kessler Edwards, cash considerations

DEWAYNE DEDMON DEALT IN SALARY DUMP

Spurs receive: Dewayne Dedmon, second-round pick

Heat receive: cash considerations

KYRIE IRVING SHAKES UP NBA, DEALT TO MAVS

Mavericks receive: Kyrie Irving, Markieff Morris

Nets receive: Dorian Finney-Smith, Spencer Dinwiddie, 2029 unprotected first-round pick, multiple second-round picks

LAKERS MAKE SPLASH, TRADE FOR RUI HACHIMURA

Lakers receive: PF Rui Hachimura

Wizards receive: PG Kendrick Nunn, three second-round picks

EX BLAZER TRADED TO SAN ANTONIO

Celtics receive: Future conditional second-round pick

Spurs receive: PF/C Noah Vonleh, cash considerations