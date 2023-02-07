Price ‘Steep’ For Raptors SF O.G. Anunoby Trade; Blazers Interested?

The Portland Trail Blazers are still in the running for one of the trade deadline’s top targets, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo! Sports.

The Pelicans, Grizzlies, Knicks, Pacers, Trail Blazers, Lakers, Suns and Nets have all been linked to Anunoby in recent days, though the Raptors, sources said, have communicated asking prices that rival front offices think quite steep.

Toronto Raptors wing O.G. Anunoby, 25, has appeared up as a name for potential deals for a while after reports of unhappiness have been swirling. The Raptors position outside of the play-in tournament also leads many to believe that Toronto will be a seller at this year’s trade deadline, with Anunoby as the likeliest to be moved.

Along with Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr., Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam have been floating around in rumors. However, Anunoby has been the favorite to be dealt.

For the Blazers, a team looking for defensive help on the wing, Anunoby fits a need like a glove. As a contender to be part of the All-NBA Defensive Teams this year, Anunoby will cost a lot.

For starters, the Blazers would have to part ways with Josh Hart, who Anunoby would eclipse in the rotation. The Blazers might also have to part ways with rookie Shaedon Sharpe, who was taken with the No. 7 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst spoke to the Blazers’ potential interest in Anunoby signaling they could include their enigmatic rookie Shaedon Sharpe in a deal on a recent episode of the Hoop Collective podcast.

Windhorst: Portland is absolutely in a buying mode. They are attempting to add pieces, I’ve heard them attached to some kind of role-playing bench players. But if Anunoby became available, I think they would be very interested and you’d probably start an offer there with Shaedon Sharpe, their lottery pick that they got out of Kentucky. Again, I don’t know if they can get outbid. Tim McMahon: That’s a pretty attractive chip to start with. You might be trading a guy who ends up playing in multiple All-Star games, he has that kind of talent. It’s projection and potential, but he is awfully talented. Tim Bontemps: That again is the kind of premium piece that I think if you see OG get traded, those are I think the kind of pieces that you’re talking about.

It’s a heavy price for Anunoby, but if the Blazers are willing to part ways with Sharpe it could produce the best package out of any other suitor.

Now, the Blazers will be tested with the decision.