Blazer’s Edge Radio: Deal or No Deal?

Blazer’s Edge Radio hits the air LIVE at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online on xray.fm. This week, the guys discuss the continued up-and-down play of the Trail Blazers, despite the brilliance of Damian Lillard—the back-to-back NBA Player of the Week for the Western Conference.

In addition, they’ll set the table for Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline, including what they expect from the Blazers. They’ll also touch on the blockbuster Kyrie Irving trade to the Dallas Mavericks, the recently named All-Star reserves, and a pair of NBA fights!

Blazer’s Edge staff writer Ryne Buchanan and local musician Sam Arnold host the program, which airs every Tuesday during the NBA season. Listener interaction is encouraged! Fans can chime-in with their thoughts via the XRAY text line at 971-220-5979.

Archived versions of the show are available on Apple Podcasts, be sure to subscribe!