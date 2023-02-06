Utah Jazz forward Jarred Vanderbilt is sitting out tonight’s game against the Dallas Mavericks with reported lower back spasms, according to reports. Vanderbilt has been linked to multiple teams in potential deals as Thursday’s NBA Trade Deadline approaches. The list includes the Portland Trail Blazers, who have been mentioned repeatedly.

The 23-year-old, 6’9 power forward/center is averaging 8.3 points and 7.9 rebounds in 24.1 minutes per game over 52 appearances for the Jazz this season. He shoots 55.6% from the floor, 33.3% from the three-point arc. He’s in his fifth NBA season, having played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets in addition to the Jazz. His scoring and rebounding numbers this year mark career highs, as does his assist total of 2.7 per game.

Vanderbilt is known for his ability to cover the floor defensively. That facet makes him a prime commodity on the trade market.

Vanderbilt makes $4.3 million this, the second of a three-year deal inked before the 2021-22 campaign. He’s under contract for $4.6 million next year. The Blazers have several young players whose salaries would match Vanderbilt’s in trade. They will not be likely to add salary in any exchange, as it would put them above the luxury tax threshold for the season, unless they execute a second trade to bring their total cap obligation back down.

Vanderbilt missing games during trade deadline week will raise eyebrows and rumors of impending deals. He missed two games in November, but otherwise has appeared in all of Utah’s games, starting 41 times this season.