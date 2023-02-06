NBA Announces Blazers Schedule Change

The NBA schedule is always subject to change, and even though changes are rare, they aren’t impossible.

The league announced today in a press release that the Portland Trail Blazers’ next game against the Detroit Pistons, originally scheduled to play Tuesday, March 7, will now be played the day before on Monday, March 6.

The change in schedule is a result of the Pistons being unable to play in last week’s game against the Washington Wizards after being stuck in Dallas due to snowy weather.

That game will be made up on March 7 in Detroit, the original date for the Blazers contest.

The Wizards will also see another game on their schedule change. Their game against the Milwaukee Bucks, originally scheduled for Monday, March 6, will now be played the day before on Sunday, March 5.

The schedule doesn’t have too much of an effect on the Blazers’ schedule. It comes as part of the team’s final east coast trip of the season. The Pistons game will come as part of the second half of a back-to-back with the Orlando Magic playing the previous day. Originally, the Pistons were supposed to be the first opponent in a back-to-back with the Boston Celtics, but now there will be a recovery day before the Blazers face the NBA’s best.